Man convicted in deadly 2019 stabbing in Marion County

David Melvin Graves
David Melvin Graves(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been convicted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Marion County.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said David Melvin Graves was found guilty on Thursday in the death of Wanda Jean Lewis Reaves.

Authoirties said Reaves was killed on Dec. 29, 2019, at her home on Pat Mar Square in Mullins.

Graves was sentenced to 40 years in prison on a murder charge, as well as five years on a weapons charge related to the case.

