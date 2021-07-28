Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.(Source: DOJ/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact purchased for more than $1.6 million.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said the artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the U.S. against federal law.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby’s president, also the chairman of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C., purchased the tablet for display at the museum.

Law enforcement agents seized the tablet from the museum in 2019.

“The trafficking of cultural property and art is a lucrative criminal enterprise that transnational criminal organizations exploit to make a profit, regardless of its destructive consequence to cultures around the globe,” said Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh of Homeland Security Investigations, New York.

The Justice Department is seeking to return the artifact to Iraq.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area
Sherina Monique Smith
Sheriff’s office: Missing woman thought to have run out of gas in Florence County found safe
Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster on new CDC mask guidelines: ‘Mandating masks is not the answer’
Lumberton Honda
NAACP leader not surprised by offensive Facebook post made by Lumberton car dealership employee
Coroner’s office identifies pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501

Latest News

One more round of storms today before we dry out but turn up the heat for Thursday & Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms provide relief from heat one more day
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
In theory, the bill would provide $1.2 trillion in total spending with nearly $600 billion to...
Biden’s plans aim to manufacture more US factory jobs
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella