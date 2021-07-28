Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals report rising number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hospitals in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are now reporting higher numbers of COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated.

That’s according to data received by WMBF News on Wednesday, as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another 871 confirmed cases statewide.

Of that number, 111 were in Horry County, the most of any county. This week’s rising case counts are also the highest since February, according to DHEC data.

Amid the rising number of cases, WMBF News reached out to several local hospitals and health systems for more information on those hospitalized.

Conway Medical Center said it had 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, all of which were unvaccinated. Nearly half of those patients are also currently on ventilators.

Tidelands Health reported 17 patients hospitalized, with six in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the total number of hospitalizations, Tidelands says just one patient was vaccinated, while the other 16 weren’t.

The numbers are also being reflected in parts of southeastern North Carolina.

UNC Health Southeastern, located in Lumberton, said it currently has 29 COVID-19 patients in isolation. Of that number, 27 patients are not vaccinated, according to the hospital.

Officials also said nine of their current COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, while three are on ventilators.

WMBF News will continue to update this story throughout Wednesday as more information comes in.

