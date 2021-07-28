Grand Strand churches monitoring spike in COVID numbers, ensure in-person services take place safely

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Church leaders in the Grand Strand are closely monitoring the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

They want to be fully prepared to take any necessary actions to keep their congregations safe.

For some, those plans could include limiting in-person services if recommended by state health officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they’re adopting the CDC’s updated guidance, recommending all South Carolinians wear masks when indoors and in public settings.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, the CDC on Tuesday is recommending public indoor masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. https://t.co/OHBgMAYfRp pic.twitter.com/OUgeyTByM8 — SCDHEC (@scdhec) July 28, 2021

The agency is concerned about the delta variant spreading through communities.

James Matthews, pastor of Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church in Longs, says his church never stopped following those safety measures because of how fluid the pandemic threat has been.

In addition to requiring masks, Matthews says his church is doing temperature checks and social distancing seating in the pews.

He also explained that the church held its services outdoors and virtually until the COVID-19 numbers dropped. Matthews says if coronavirus numbers continue rising, they may have to return back to those outdoor plans.

“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We don’t know what we need to do. If we need to shut down again we will. If we don’t, we won’t. We are faith people but faithfulness is not foolishness. The pandemic can’t shut the church down which is people. We are the church. But we understand the physical church, we have to deal with what we need to deal with.”

Cpt. Carl Melton of The Salvation Army of Horry County offers in-person and live-streamed services from Conway.

Melton says his church continues to practice safety measures for members to limit any potential COVID spread.

That includes offering masks at parishioners’ request and providing hand sanitizer as well as cleaning the space on a daily basis.

The captain says his church is concerned about the rise in cases. but they’re not planning to make any changes right now.

“We haven’t begun unpacking that yet because we don’t have solid information to work, once we have solid information we can make those decisions,” Melton said. “Our headquarters in Charlotte oversees all of North and South Carolina. They know being in South Carolina we might have other policies we’re abiding by so they allow us to have autonomy in that sense. When it comes down to a Salvation Army policy as a whole, there’s nothing out there that’s written down yet. As the numbers go up and certainly as we get more information from the CDC, we’ll certainly make decisions based on the information we receive from them.”

Another church, Holy Lamb Lutheran Church says they’re also closely monitoring the coronavirus data.

Congregation member Linda Snyder says Holy Lamb is currently offering both indoor, outdoor and live-streamed service options for churchgoers.

She says social distancing is being enforced, but masks aren’t required.

Snyder says safety plans have been successful, but the church will be fully prepared to switch things around if need be.

“If DHEC says we have to do something different we will re-visit that,” she said. “What we’ve been doing in the past is opening it up so people can sit out on the lawn and be in the open air and not be close to each other in a confined building. We will continue to do that. We will continue to offer the live stream for people who don’t feel comfortable coming to the building. That’s been very well received. We want them to feel comfortable however they choose to worship. So they can do what they’re there to do-worship.”

