Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach has been indicted by a Grand Jury in Horry County.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday that Dione Eban Buonto is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the organization, according to the indictments.

Documents state Buonto allegedly used the money from December 2014 through January 2020 on personal items such as hair and beauty products, home decor, moving expenses, tuition and books for her son.

The money was also used for personal travel expenses for herself, her daughter and son along with a male acquaintance and his mother.

She also allegedly gave herself bonus checks without approval from the organization.

Buonto stepped down from her position in January 2020.

She was indicted on six total charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent. If convicted on all charges, she faces 45 years in prison, as well as fines the court’s discretion.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Myrtle Beach Police Department both investigated the case. It will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, according to Wilson.

