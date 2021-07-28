FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms provide relief from heat one more day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms remain possible at times through today before the heat ramps up and becomes dangerous for the rest of the week.

The best rain chances arrive early today with a 40% chance of showers & storms this morning. (WMBF)

While rain was a big story for many of you on Tuesday, there’s another round of showers and storms that look possible for many today. The best chances today will be earlier in the day with scattered showers and storms hugging the coast once again. Inland areas will have a slightly lower rain chance with highs climbing into the lower 90s inland and the upper 80s on the beaches.

Showers and storms will begin to dissipate as we head toward the evening hours, especially near the beaches first. We will hold onto a stray storm or shower through the evening. As the rain chances come to an end, the heat and humidity ramp up quickly!

The heat index will be at it's highest on Friday. (WMBF)

The heat index will climb into the 104-108 degree range starting on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the lower 90s at the beaches and the mid to upper 90s inland through the end of the work week. Highs on Friday will attempt to make a run at the triple digits for someone inland. With high humidity in place, we will still remain dry Thursday and Friday with no rain chances in the forecast at this time. If that changes, we will be sure to let you know.

The weekend forecast remains hot & humid with scattered showers and storms back, especially by Sunday. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, the heat and humidity continue for the weekend with an unsettled weather pattern starting to show up by the second half of the weekend and into next week. Highs will reach the lower 90s on the beaches and the mid-upper 90s inland. A 40% chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday will turn to a 60% chance of storms to start the new work week on Monday and Tuesday.

