Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area
Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster on new CDC mask guidelines: ‘Mandating masks is not the answer’
Sherina Monique Smith
Sheriff’s office: Missing woman thought to have run out of gas in Florence County found safe
Lumberton Honda
NAACP leader not surprised by offensive Facebook post made by Lumberton car dealership employee
(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach businesses react to new CDC mask guidance
WMBF News at 11
In Focus: South Carolina first leads, then lags with police body cameras
The Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington.
Georgia asks judge to toss DOJ lawsuit targeting voting law
Grand Strand churches monitoring spike in COVID numbers, ensure in-person services take place...
Grand Strand churches monitoring spike in COVID numbers, ensure in-person services take place safely
Main hospital
UNC Health Southeastern at maximum capacity, asking patients to seek alternatives