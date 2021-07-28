DHEC searching for littermate of rabid puppy brought to Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing new details on a puppy that tested positive for rabies and was in Florence at one point.

DHEC revealed last week that at least 25 people and six dogs were exposed to the rabid puppy. The people were referred to healthcare providers while the dogs were put in quarantine.

RELATED COVERAGE | DHEC: Rabid puppy associated with Florence County, people and pets exposed

Now health officials are asking anyone who may have been in contact with the puppy to come forward, and they’re also looking for a littermate that is unaccounted for.

The puppy was about seven weeks old and weighed around five pounds. It was a small, tan-and-white pitbull puppy, according to DHEC.

Officials said it was born in Edgefield County, near Lanier Road in Johnson, S.C. The puppy and a littermate were taken to Augusta, Ga., from July 14 – July 17. Then they said both puppies were taken to a gathering in Clearwater, S.C., and this is where the littermate was given away.

DHEC said the rabid puppy was later taken to a birthday party in Florence.

The agency is trying to find the littermate to verify its health status and prevent the potential spread of the virus.

They also ask that anyone who came in contact with the puppy or its littermate is asked to call their healthcare provider and DHEC’s Environmental Affairs office in Florence at 843-661-4825 or the Aiken office at 803-642-1637.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.