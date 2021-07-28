DHEC reiterates updated stance on masks for vaccinated individuals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to emphasize their message that most residents in the state should still wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

The updated guidance applies to 41 of the state’s 46 counties, as cases of the delta variant continue to rise.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell acknowledged the rise in cases as a “disheartening setback” during a briefing Wednesday.

One concern raised was the thought that the new guidance might frustrate people who recently got their vaccines so they wouldn’t have to wear a mask but now have to.

“My hope is that people will be more frustrated by the disease activity in our communities than they will be by the guidance that is changing as necessary,” Bell said. “Because disease activity is surging now at alarming levels.”

Bell also said she believes part of the reason for the change in guidance was the certain activities of those who were unvaccinated.

“We know that many individuals who were not fully protected were removing their masks and were not continuing to observe the recommendations that applied to them,” she said.

Bell was also asked if the recommendation of wearing a mask for vaccinated people was removed too early, but responded by saying they were following the best available science at the time. That was also before the delta variant became a big issue.

She also reiterated her plea for unvaccinated people to get the shot.

“If they feel that these recommendations are pushing them not to want to get the shots,” Bell said. “I just want to remind them that this is for their protection because we’re seeing these high rates of disease transmission and to remind them that they are at decidedly increased risk of becoming infected and having more severe consequences.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.