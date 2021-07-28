Submit a Tip
Community Champion: Lou Mascherino

By Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re highlighting Community Champions who have made an impact along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Army veteran Lou Mascherino owns the Veterans Cafe and Grille in Myrtle Beach and has become a staple in the Grand Strand’s veteran community and has raised about $125,000 for many organizations.

Veterans from all across the country have stopped by the restaurant for a meal and to swap old war stories. The walls of the restaurant are lined with hundreds of pieces of military service memorabilia.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

