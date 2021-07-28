CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Someone in the Grand Strand may be a lucky lotto winner, and not even know it.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Myrtle Beach convenience store sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million during Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA located at 10826 Kings Road.

It matched all five white ball numbers drawn and for an extra $1, the ticket holder purchased the Megaplier to see the prize multiplied to $3 million.

The winning numbers at 2-35-36-54-64 and the Megaball number is 11.

This is the second multimillion-dollar ticket sold in Myrtle Beach this summer. In June, the Circle K at 4301 River Oak Drive sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million. That prize was claimed.

