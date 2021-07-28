California restaurant requires proof of being unvaccinated

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Despite the emergence of the COVID-19 delta variant, Basilico’s Pasta E Vino is making waves after posting a notice on social media saying it will require customers to show proof of being unvaccinated.

The same sign is posted near the Italian restaurant’s entrance reading, “Notice: Proof of being unvaccinated required. We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity.”

HEY CITY OF PASADENA, TAKE THAT! More American counties, cities, and businesses doubling down on anti-American lockdown... Posted by Basilico's Pasta E Vino on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The signage is getting mixed reactions online.

Many people support the small business owner for taking a stand, while several others have voiced health concerns saying it is also disrespectful to anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.

This is just the latest action the restaurant has taken during the pandemic.

Earlier this summer, the restaurant created merchandise to sell with the slogan, “Leave the vax, take the cannoli.” This is a spin-off from shirts they made in 2020 that read, “Leave the mask, take the cannoli.”

And before that, in June 2020, the restaurant posted a no-mask policy on social media.

The Orange County Register reports the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control accused the business of being a “disorderly premises.”

HERE WE GO AGAIN ... ANOTHER COURT DATE TOMORROW WED, MARCH 24, 2021 HOW WILL WE RESPOND THIS TIME? STAY TUNED. Posted by Basilico's Pasta E Vino on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Leaders in California are committed to keeping the state’s economy open and encourage employers to ensure their employees are vaccinated.

In an effort to lead by example, California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a plan Monday to require state employees to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for COVID-19.

“... we must do more to fight disinformation and encourage vaccine-hesitant communities and individuals,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “The Delta variant is up to 60 percent more infectious than the Alpha strain but many times more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, now is the time.”

