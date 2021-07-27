Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”

A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the powerhouse SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey with requesting “invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025.”

Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart. Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area
Coroner’s office identifies pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501
U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee
DHEC records over 2,300 COVID-19 cases in S.C. during course of three days
Police take person in for questioning after deadly Conway shooting

Latest News

.
New Horry County budget allows for hundreds of new jobs, hosting job fair Tuesday to try to fill new roles
.
Myrtle Beach mayor not considering reinstating mask mandate, encourages people to get vaccinated
.
Myrtle Beach city leaders bring ideas on improving city back from municipal conference
.
Shelters prepare for possible influx of families; federal eviction moratorium coming to an end
.
Lumberton car dealership under fire after offensive social media post