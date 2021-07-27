Submit a Tip
Sweetgrass Basket making class at The Cottage in Georgetown

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) -Sweetgrass Basket Making is something anyone can try!

A great place to try it is at The Cottage in downtown Georgetown. The Cottage offers a Sweetgrass Basket making class every first and third Saturday of the month. The class starts at 1pm and you will usually get your basket done by 5pm.

The teacher of the class, Barbara McCormick will make sure you leave with a finished product when taking the class. She will get you started and help you every step of the way.

