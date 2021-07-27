Sheriff’s office: Missing woman thought to have run out of gas in Florence County found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who had not been seen since Saturday has been found safe, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 34-year-old Sherina Smith contacted family members on Tuesday morning.

She had not been seen since early Saturday.

Officials said Smith was at or near mile marker 141 on Interstate 20 and they believed that she may have run out of gas while heading toward Florence.

