Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma woman gave birth to a rare set of identical triplets last month.

The babies have spent the time since then in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital.

“They were born at 29 weeks, so they were all over a little over two pounds. So, they were really small,” Stephanie Norman said.

The girls are small, but mighty and growing every day.

“Aspen, she actually got to come home first,” Norman said. “The other two were still in the NICU so that was really hard.”

Now, the family is all together as Norman, her husband TJ and 2-year-old son Wyatt adjust from a family of three to six.

Norman gave birth to the triplets on June 2.

“They all each had their own sack,” Norman said. “So, since they all shared one placenta that made them identical.”

The news of three babies came as a huge shock to the high school sweethearts.

“We were ready to start trying for one more and we were hoping it would be a girl,” Norman said. “And then we were surprised we got three girls.”

TJ even joked about the possibility of twins or triplets on the way to their first ultrasound.

“Yeah, what are we going to do if we hear more than one heartbeat and then there was three of them in there,” TJ said.

The triplets’ big brother Wyatt couldn’t be prouder!

“When they get up in the morning he’ll be like, ‘Hi sissy!’” Norman said.

The beautiful baby girls are identical so telling them apart is a challenge right now.

“We have little ankle bracelets on them right now of different colors with their initials on them,” Norman said.

It’s three of everything now: cribs, a three-seat stroller and lots of diapers. It is a life the Norman family is grateful for.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area
Coroner’s office identifies pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501
U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee
DHEC records over 2,300 COVID-19 cases in S.C. during course of three days
Police take person in for questioning after deadly Conway shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor not considering reinstating mask mandate, encourages people to get vaccinated
.
New Horry County budget allows for hundreds of new jobs, hosting job fair Tuesday to try to fill new roles
.
Myrtle Beach city leaders bring ideas on improving city back from municipal conference
.
Shelters prepare for possible influx of families; federal eviction moratorium coming to an end
.
Lumberton car dealership under fire after offensive social media post