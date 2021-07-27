Submit a Tip
Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

Details about Moorer’s history with the Selma Police Department and age have not been released.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments. Details about the incident were not released.

Jackson says Moore’s significant other, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene. A suspect is being sought but at this time, there are not any leads.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

