New Horry County budget allows for hundreds of new jobs, hosting job fair Tuesday to fill new roles

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - “Now Hiring” signs aren’t just for retail stores and restaurants.

The Horry County Government is hiring for hundreds of positions after the new budget went into effect.

The county is hosting a job fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said potential applicants should bring their resumes and should be able to apply for some positions on the spot.

The county said keeping up with hiring is much needed to keep up with the county’s growth.

County documents show over the past 10 years the county usually only added an average of 23 new positions each year. In the fiscal year 2022 budget, public safety departments alone make up a total of 195 new jobs.

The county’s budget is allowing for 43 new police officers, 20 new telecommunications workers, and 110 new fire rescue positions. The budget also allows for 16 positions within the sheriff’s office including correction officers. The coroner’s office was able to expand to include 4 new deputy coroners.

Many jobs we’re also added in Infrastructure and Regulation Division positions. With 78 new positions in total, many are being added to stormwater, public works, maintenance, and code enforcement also saw gains.

The administration departments are also able to add new jobs, from the treasurer’s office to IT.

County documents also show based on a 10-year growth rate, at the time the budget passed, the county was understaffed by 376 positions. In order to keep up with growth, projections from the county show they should add 90 to 100 new jobs each year in order to accommodate new people moving in.

Moore said filling these positions is crucial in order to make progress on the projects the county has in the works.

“That’s action county council took to make sure that Horry County is continuing to provide the level of service people expect and to grow as the community grows. So while not all of those are necessarily vacant tomorrow, we do have a number of vacancies,” she said.

Moore said while the job fair is key in order for employers and potential employees to meet in person, just because you can’t come to the job fair, doesn’t mean you won’t be considered for any roles you apply for.

The address for the job fair is 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29579.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.