NAACP leader not surprised by offensive Facebook post made by Lumberton car dealership employee

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina car dealership is under fire for a Facebook post about a customer.

Robeson County resident Trinity Bethune recently purchased a car from Lumberton Honda.

An employee later posted a picture of Bethune and her car. The post didn’t use Bethune’s name, but instead the name “Bon Quisha.” Bethune called the statement the employee used offensive and stereotypical.

“To everyone asking, ‘Could this just be an honest mistake?’ No, it could not have been. It was intended as a ‘joke,’ I’m assuming. I’m very offended. If you know what a ‘Bon Quisha’ is you will be also. As a black woman, I carry myself in a way where I will not have to be stereotyped. This is public humiliation and at the LEAST, I deserve an apology,” Bethune said via Facebook.

Unified Robeson County NAACP President Reverend Tyrone Watson said he was appalled by the incident. He said he’s not surprised to see this happen in Robeson County.

He said he’s amazed that in 2021 a Confederate monument still sits outside the Robeson County Courthouse.

“The statue is a perfect implication of how far we are behind in reaching equality, the statue sits at the people’s house sits at the courthouse and it is a bad representation of Robeson County,” Watson said.

Watson said as long as divisive symbols like this stand, African Americans will continue to experience racism in this area.

“Equality, respect, and dignity belongs to everyone. If leadership doesn’t make that stand, those constituents are going to follow suit that this is OK, like the racial statement that was made by Lumberton Honda,” Watson said.

Lumberton Honda issued a Facebook post in response to the incident:

“Lumberton Honda and our entire staff sincerely apologize and regret the recent inappropriate post towards one of our valued customers. The action of this former employee does not represent the views or culture of our company. Lumberton Honda has been a part of the community for over 18 years, serving thousands of customers of all ethnicities. This incident reminds us that there is always room for improvement. Again, please accept our sincere apology. We are truly sorry.”

Lumberton Honda management said employees will receive equal opportunity training going forward.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.