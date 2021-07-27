‘Momentous day’: Tidelands Health receives state approval for new hospital in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health was handed another major victory in its plans to build a new hospital in the Socastee area.

The hospital system announced on Tuesday that it received state approval for the construction of Tidelands Health Carolina Bays at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707.

“This is a momentous day for people across our region,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO. “We are heartened by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recognition of the need for increased access to high-quality health care in our fast-growing region, and we look forward to making this innovative new hospital a reality for the people of our community.”

The Carolina Bays hospital will be a 36-bed facility that will offer an emergency department, operating suites, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and more.

There has been some controversy about bringing the hospital to the Socastee area.

In April, nearly 100 people attended a community meeting where they raised concerns about possible flooding and traffic issues.

Bailey said Tidelands Health will include a system of retention ponds and piping to control the release of water.

And in response to the traffic issue, Tidelands Health staff said. the South Carolina Department of Transportation has indicated that a traffic light will be approved at Peat Moss Road and Highway 707.

After addressing those concerns, the Horry County Council approved of the hospital’s rezoning request for the area.

And now that state approval has been received, Tidelands Health will move forward with the development process pending any legal appeals.

“We look forward to working with our physicians and clinical team to bring to life a hospital that is designed from the ground up to be a place of healing, comfort and hope for people across our region,” Bailey said. “We also extend our deepest gratitude to the nearly 2,000 Horry County residents, elected officials and business leaders who stood with us in support of this needed new hospital. Your letters of support truly made a difference.”

Now Tidelands Health is waiting for the state’s consideration of a certificate-of-need application for the Tidelands Health Extended Care Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital that will be located within the Carolina Bays hospital.

