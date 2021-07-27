Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mississippi State extends coach Lemonis after CWS title

Chris Lemonis announced as new head coach for MS state; Source: WLBT
Chris Lemonis announced as new head coach for MS state; Source: WLBT
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State says head baseball coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship.

A release Tuesday says Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed by annual increases of $25,000. The contract’s length was not specified.

Lemonis is 255-128-2 in seven seasons as a head coach, including 114-37 in three years at MSU. That included a 50-18 mark this spring, capped by the Bulldogs’ first national title in any team sport in their third consecutive CWS appearance. The American Baseball Coaches Association also named Lemonis as NCAA Division I national coach of the year.

The coach thanked school officials for their belief in him and added, “I am looking forward to many more years in maroon and white. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we are excited about the future as we strive for more championships.”

Lemonis is the first NCAA Division I coach to reach the CWS in his first two full seasons in the super regional era. The CWS was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Read

(Source: Mega Millions)
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $3 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach store
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in
Former Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach director indicted, accused of embezzlement
Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster on new CDC mask guidelines: ‘Mandating masks is not the answer’
Nicolette Green
Judge approves settlement between company, family of woman who drowned in HCSO transport

Latest News

CCU cornerback D'Jordan Strong and tight end Isaiah Likely.
CCU’s Likely, Strong receive preseason recognition from College Football America
CCU senior lineman CJ Brewer and Trey Carter.
CCU linemen Carter, Brewer named to Outland Trophy watch list
CCU defensive tackle CJ Brewer.
CCU’s CJ Brewer earns spot on Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
CCU kicker Massimo Biscardi.
CCU kicker Massimo Biscardi named to Lou Groza Award preseason watch list
CCU Basketball
Sun Belt releases 2021-22 men’s basketball conference schedule