Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album

A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to complete “Donda,” his 10th studio album.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album.

A representative for the performer said Monday that West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while working to complete “Donda,” his 10th studio album. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

West held a massive listening session at the stadium Thursday and was seen on social media attending a soccer match over the weekend.

“Donda,” which was slated to release last Friday, is now due Aug. 6.

The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West unveiled “Donda” in front of a sold-out crowd at the venue after he announced two days before that the first public listen of his highly-anticipated album would take place. He barely said a word while introducing his new music during the event, which brought out several big names including Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

West’s new project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colorful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift’s project “Folklore,” but his album was postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

