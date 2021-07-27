Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15 p.m. in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. The robbery is under investigation.

Boxer, 80, represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area
U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Coroner’s office identifies pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501
Police take person in for questioning after deadly Conway shooting
DHEC records over 2,300 COVID-19 cases in S.C. during course of three days

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach city leaders bring ideas on improving city back from municipal conference
.
Shelters prepare for possible influx of families; federal eviction moratorium coming to an end
.
Lumberton car dealership under fire after offensive social media post
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing
This week is going to be brutal.
FIRST ALERT: Feels like the triple digits this week