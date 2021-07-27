Florence 1 School District prepares to head back to class under almost normal operations

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District 1 teachers and administrators have returned to school as they prepare for students to return on Monday, Aug. 2.

For the first time in more than a year, schools are almost completely back to normal operations.

”Parents are certainly able to require their children to wear masks if that is their preference, but for the most part we’re going back to normal,” Royall Elementary School Principal Julie Smith said.

Plexiglass dividers, temperature scanners and hybrid learning models are no longer being used by the district.

Smith said Royall Elementary had to shift learning models four times last year. Now she is looking forward to having a more consistent schedule as they try to catch up on learning.

“We’ve got to make up for some lost time, we’ve got learning lost, we know we’ve got catching up to do, our test scores indicated that but we’re used to making challenges, and we’re used to exceeding those challenges,” Smith said.

First-grade teacher Diamond Palmer will have a classroom full of second-year students. Unlike most years, many of the students didn’t have a normal K-5 experience.

Palmer said computer screens and hybrid models made it difficult to manage young students. She believes getting back to normal will make learning easier for students, teachers, and parents.

“A lot of kids last year didn’t get to come into the building, so what we’re trying to do is provide an environment that is welcoming and loving so they can dive right in and get started with their learning,” Palmer said.

Fourth-grade teacher Catherine Denny said this is the most excited she’s ever been to start a school year.

Denny isn’t worried about her school’s ability to get students back on track after the pandemic.

“Our expectations here at Royall are so high that we expect every child to succeed, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure they’re successful no matter what situation they come from,” Denny said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.