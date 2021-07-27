FIRST ALERT: Feels like the triple digits this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures only climb as we head through the week. It’s not only the temperatures, but the humidity you will notice quickly!

Scattered showers & storms today and tomorrow. (WMBF)

Thankfully, we do have a few small chances of relief both today and tomorrow with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches today and tomorrow with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Inland, temperatures will reach the lower 90s. The heat index through Wednesday will climb to reach 100-102 degrees.

It's only going to feel miserable by the rest of the week. Here comes the hottest heat of the year. (WMBF)

As the rain chances leave the forecast, the heat will continue to build. Nearly everyone hits 90 degrees Thursday and Friday with a heat index expected to approach 107 degrees through the end of the work week. It’s going to be the hottest air we have felt so far this year.

The heat index climbs and those temperatures remain HOT for the weekend. (WMBF)

Rain chances return for the weekend as the heat and humidity continues. Highs will remain in the 90s for both the beach and inland areas. The heat index will remain around 105 through the weekend. Consider yourself lucky if you get any relief from the afternoon and evening storms.

