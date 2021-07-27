DHEC reports 827 new, confirmed cases in S.C.; 84 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State continues to tick up.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Tuesday that there were 827 confirmed cases. It’s the latest data as of Sunday, July 25.

Of the cases, 84 were confirmed in Horry County. Florence County reported 21 confirmed cases and in Marion County there were 14 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, there was one death reported out of Beaufort County.

DHEC acknowledged that while the number of COVID-19 related deaths is low, it’s because of vaccinations.

“While deaths due to COVID-19 are declining because of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines that are available, cases and hospitalizations are currently rising in South Carolina, as in many other states, because large numbers of the population remain unvaccinated,” DHEC said in a Twitter post.

The health agency is urging all South Carolinians to get the vaccine.

Currently, 50.6% of South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 44.3% of people in the state have completed the vaccination.

