Deputies arrest Florence man accused of cutting victim’s throat

Anthony Williamson
Anthony Williamson(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has been booked into jail after deputies said he cut a person’s throat.

Florence County deputies arrested 44-year-old Anthony Williamson and charged him with attempted murder.

Investigators said in June, Williamson is suspected of trying to kill another man along North Schofield Street.

They said he cut the victim on the left side of his throat with a “sharp instrument.”

The victim was sent to the hospital.

Williamson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while he awaits bond hearing.

