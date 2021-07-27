Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A body was found Monday afternoon in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they were notified around 12:45 p.m. that a female was floating in the waterway area of Jack Circle Road just off Little River Neck Road.

The woman is between 65 and 75 years old, according to Willard.

The identification of the woman hasn’t been released yet.

An autopsy for the body is scheduled for Thursday at MUSC.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

