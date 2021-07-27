Submit a Tip
Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A body was found Monday afternoon in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they were notified around 12:45 p.m. that a female was floating in the waterway area of Jack Circle Road just off Little River Neck Road.

The woman is between 65 and 75 years old, according to Willard.

The identification of the woman hasn’t been released yet.

An autopsy for the body is scheduled for Thursday at MUSC.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

