Day 6: Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Both the state and defense rested their case on Monday in the trial of accused killer Nathaniel Rowland. Closing arguments began at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 when she reportedly got into his car in Five Points thinking it was her Uber.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Before the state rested its case a forensic pathologist testified Josephson had over 100 stab wounds on her body and her cause of death was stabbing.

Dr. Thomas Beaver, who performed the autopsy on Josephson, testified that she had unusual wounds on several parts of her body, which made him suspicious about the murder weapon.

While on the stand the state held up the weapon containing Josephson’s DNA.

Prosecutors say it was found in Rowland’s ex-girlfriend’s trash can.

After testimony wrapped up the defense did not call witnesses because Rowland invoked his fifth amendment right.

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app . Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

