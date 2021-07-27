Conway mayor, CCU president oppose S.C. 544 fence plan

Story courtesy of My Horry News

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and Coastal Carolina University President Michael Benson agree on one thing: they don’t think a fence in the middle of S.C. 544 is a good idea.

The S.C. Department of Transportation, looking for an idea to keep students who must cross S.C. 544 safe, are calling for a concrete median with rounded curbs with a fence in the middle that they hope will force students to go to a marked crossover to get from one side to the other of the busy road.

The group set a community meeting to discuss the idea, but canceled the meeting after receiving reports of a tropical storm headed in this direction.

The meeting is expected to be rescheduled.

But earlier this month, after Benson spoke at the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s Business Brunch, he agreed with residents in the area who are opposing the fence that he thinks would be bad for traffic in the area.

That project would extend from Elvington Loop near West Cox Ferry Road all the way to Carter Lane near Founders Drive next to Coastal Carolina University.

Benson said an institution where he previously served had two overpasses paid for by the students.

He said CCU officials are looking now at options to deal with the student-crossing problem.

