Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in waterway in North Myrtle Beach area
Coroner’s office identifies pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501
U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee
DHEC records over 2,300 COVID-19 cases in S.C. during course of three days
Police take person in for questioning after deadly Conway shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor not considering reinstating mask mandate, encourages people to get vaccinated
.
New Horry County budget allows for hundreds of new jobs, hosting job fair Tuesday to try to fill new roles
.
Myrtle Beach city leaders bring ideas on improving city back from municipal conference
.
Shelters prepare for possible influx of families; federal eviction moratorium coming to an end
.
Lumberton car dealership under fire after offensive social media post