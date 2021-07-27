Submit a Tip
CCU’s health services approved to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

Coastal Carolina University (Source: WMBF)
Coastal Carolina University (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University students, teachers and staff will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

CCU’s Student Health Services was approved as a COVID-19 vaccine provider.

It will offer the Moderna vaccine free of charge. The vaccine is recommended for people 18 years and older, is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The first Moderna vaccine administration day is scheduled for Thursday.

But the university added that it is not requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated when the school’s fall semester beings on Aug. 18.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a choice,” said Caesar C. Ross III, CCU’s director of Student Health Services. “We are encouraging everyone to join efforts to protect the health and well-being of the University community as well as address the growing pandemic among the unvaccinated.”

The university said will launch a comprehensive program in August that will include incentives to encourage students to be fully vaccinated.

CCU students, faculty and staff who would like to get vaccinated on campus can call Student Health Services at 843-349-6543 to schedule an appointment.

