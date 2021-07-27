Cars going twice the speed limit along residential road raises concerns for Cherry Grove neighbors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors in Cherry Grove said they are tired of people speeding down neighborhood roads.

They’re hoping to raise awareness of the issue.

One specific spot neighbors are concerned about is Nixon Street.

The long and straight road in the heart of the residential area of Cherry Grove has seen lots of speeding, according to neighbors.

“Every day. Every day, every night, morning, noon, night, all day long,” Elizabeth Lowery said.

Lowery’s mother lives in Cherry Grove. She said she notices the speeding while she sits on her mother’s porch.

“The speed limit is 30, and they’re regularly flying 55, 70, 80 miles an hour,” Lowery said.

Lowery isn’t the only one who’s noticed the issue. Frankie Pourron visits his family’s home in Cherry Grove all the time. He’s worried about a potential disaster.

“Somebody could be a hood ornament, somebody could be rammed. There’s just so many things that could happen,” Pourron said.

Another big concern is the number of people not in cars along the road. Many people walk, ride their bikes, run or walk their dogs in the area, and neighbors are concerned those people out to enjoy their day could become victims of an accident.

“Kids are here. They’re excited. Moms are pulling wagons and carrying chairs, and dads are doing this and doing that, and kids could just run out in the road. And it happens. We see it all the time here,” Lowery said.

Neighbors said the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has been great to work with, as they send officers to the area to patrol the speed.

But neighbors said the officers can only do so much.

“It’s one of those ‘You never have a policeman when you need it.’ And those guys are stretched thin to begin with.” Pourron said.

Neighbors just hope getting the word out about the issue can prevent any potential horrific situations.

“We just don’t want somebody to come to this beautiful beach and come home without a family member,” Lowery said.

Lowery said if this continues, she may have to ask North Myrtle Beach city leaders to potentially consider taking other measures like putting in speed bumps.

