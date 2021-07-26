‘We aren’t in the clear yet’: Report says demand could raise gas prices again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An increase in demand could reverse a slight dip in gas prices nationally, according to GasBuddy, which said last week’s demand surged to a new 2021 high.

The average price per gallon for regular gasoline dropped 2.9 cents nationally, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan. That places the average price per gallon nationwide at $3.14, he said.

But in South Carolina, gas prices fell 0.9 cents, just below a penny per gallon, averaging $2.87 as of Monday morning.

That figure is 6.4 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and 97.3 cents higher per gallon than this time one year ago, GasBuddy said.

DeHaan attributed the slight drop in the national average price on a rise in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant as well as an increase by OPEC in oil production.

“However, we aren’t yet in the clear,” DeHaan warned. “U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”

The cheapest gas in the Charleston area stands at $2.64 per gallon in Goose Creek, according to GasBuddy’s daily analysis. The lowest price per gallon statewide was $2.57.

The average price per gallon for regular gas in Columbia is $2.82, down 6.2 cents from last week. In the Augusta area, the average price was $2.87 per gallon, down 2.2 cents from last week. In Spartanburg, the average was $2.90, down 5.3 cents from the previous week.

