U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More people have been arrested in a major drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Florence and New York City, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Carolina.

The arrests are in connection to Operation New Optix, a multi-year operation that specifically targeted members of a drug trafficking organization that are accused of importing large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine from South Carolina to the New York area.

“As this office has made clear time and again, violent criminals will find no safe harbor in South Carolina,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart. “Because of the work of our federal, state, and local partners, we have obtained more than 100 convictions and been able to dismantle violent gangs across the Pee Dee Region.”

Back in December 2020, authorities announced the first round of arrests where 18 people were charged with federal drug conspiracy and firearms charges.

RELATED COVERAGE | U.S. Attorney: Dozens charged in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, Florence

A total of 35 people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with this case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said six people were arrested last week:

  • Jovan Steven GRAVES, a/k/a “Pablo,” 34, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.  This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.
  • Sean Lewis ADAMS, a/k/a “Lou,” 39, of Longs, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.  This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.
  • Arthur Lee BUSBEE, JR., a/k/a “Bubba Jaws,” 39, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.
  • Deondray Azell AZELL STANFIELD, a/k/a “Rich Black,” 43, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.
  • Brodus Bernard GREGG, 68, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.
  • Dayvon Chadmar BEASE, a/k/a “T-Nochi,” 37, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.
Authorities said during the arrests, agents seized 4.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, more than 450 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11 firearms and nearly $300,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Along with the arrests, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that 22 people pled guilty.

Authorities added that four people connected to the case are still wanted.

Agents with the DEA’s Florence Resident Office have led the investigation with the help of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to everyone involved for preparing and prosecuting these cases,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “Our community is safer because of their hard work and dedication.”

