Shelters prepare for possible influx of families; federal eviction moratorium coming to an end

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some people in the Grand Strand may be at risk of losing a place they call home.

The federal eviction moratorium protecting families from evictions during the coronavirus pandemic is expiring on Saturday.

WMBF News reached out to several homeless shelters in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Region, to see if they’re preparing for a possible influx of families once the order ends.

Kathy Jenkins is the Chief Executive Officer for New Directions of Horry County. The organization runs a total of four shelters:

two shelter locations for single women

one for single men

one location for families with children

Jenkins said their locations are staffed to support 100% capacity on a regular basis.

She explained right now it’s too soon to know how many will need shelter services after the eviction moratorium ends.

“Unfortunately, at this point, we are full, we have waiting lists,” Jenkins said.”So anyone who anticipates they’re going to need help, please call us and get on our list. It is heartbreaking for us to have to tell someone that we don’t have a bed available. Again, we don’t know what to anticipate when this happens this weekend but we will talk with anyone. We will put anybody who needs help on our waiting list. We don’t just provide a bed and a meal, we work with over 90 partners here in the community to help people get back on their feet.”

Bryan Braddock is the executive director for The House of Hope of the Pee Dee.

He said they have two locations, serving 60-75 individuals on any given day.

Braddock foresees things could be extremely tough for more people after the eviction moratorium is removed.

“I do expect going into the fourth quarter, we’re going to see a big increase in the homeless population,” Braddock said. “Come to us, don’t prolong taking action. We’re not just a shelter, we’re also case management. We have all the resources in the local community to help you get back on your feet again.”

He added House of Hope is more than prepared to serve anyone in need of additional help.

“In the short-term, we have a program called ‘No One Unsheltered’,” Braddock said. “It’s a collaborative effort with all the local non-profit providers to the homeless where if someone comes and we don’t have a bed available, we will call all the other shelters to try and find a bed and then provide them, the person looking for shelter, transportation to that shelter. In the long-term, we’re building 24 tiny homes and those will begin to be open end of the September, sometime in October. And those will be long-term transitional.”

He says the organization already has overflow plans in place at their shelter locations to help additional families if need be.

The North Strand Housing Shelter in Longs is known for serving veterans and families with children.

Dana Black, one of the founders, said there are about 25 beds total for its shelter buildings.

“We’re close to being full right now,” Black said. “Our people come and go all the time. What we do is try to help people find jobs and get them back on their feet.”

Black said they’re not making additional preparations in response to eviction moratoriums because their location has been seeing an influx of people for quite some time.

“I wish I could tell you we’re making plans where we could have additional space but we don’t,” Black said. “We stay close to full all the time. We usually have a waitlist. Go ahead and place an application that’s the best thing they can do with us.”

If you need help, all of the shelters are encouraging you to reach out sooner rather than later.

