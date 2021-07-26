Submit a Tip
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person died in a crash early Monday morning along Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said at 1:32 a Ford SUV was driving north on Highway 501 when the vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian that was walking on the highway near Forestbrook Road.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released yet.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

