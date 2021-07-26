SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person died in a crash early Monday morning along Highway 501, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said at 1:32 a Ford SUV was driving north on Highway 501 when the vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian that was walking on the highway near Forestbrook Road.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released yet.

