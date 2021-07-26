Police take person into custody after deadly Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police announced Monday morning they have taken one person into custody after a deadly shooting.

Officers were called Friday afternoon to Sycamore Street for a physical disturbance with a gun.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said 31-year-old Arsenio Legette of Conway was shot and killed.

Police have not released the name of the person that they have taken into custody.

They are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.