Myrtle Beach mayor not considering reinstating mask mandate, encourages people to get vaccinated

(Pixabay)
By Zach Wilcox and Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Reinstating mask mandates at certain places in Myrtle Beach is not being considered at this time, according to Myrtle Beach’s mayor.

WMBF News asked Mayor Brenda Bethune about the possibility of leaders implementing the mask ordinance again after Savannah’s mayor reinstated the city’s mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“We are tracking the cases, we’re watching things closely, but at this time we do not plan to initiate another mask ordinance,” Bethune said.

Last year, the city of Myrtle Beach implemented a mask mandate, requiring people to wear face coverings in certain places like restaurants and retail stores. If people did not wear a mask, they could have faced a $100 fine.

While a mask mandate may not be put back into place, Bethune is encouraging people to do is get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think this is the time to stress that people get vaccinated, take personal responsibility. And if you feel unsafe, wear a mask, if you don’t wear a mask, get vaccinated,” Bethune stated.

WMBF News also reached out to officials with Horry County, North Myrtle Beach and Conway, and asked if they are considering re-instating mask mandates.

All three said there hasn’t been any discussion about putting the ordinances back into place.

A spokesperson for Horry County said leaders are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 cases and staying in touch with state partners.

