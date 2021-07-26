Myrtle Beach leaders bring ideas on improving city back from municipal conference

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders say they’re looking forward to putting new ideas in place after attending a municipal conference over the weekend.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina hosted the conference from Thursday night through Saturday on Hilton Head.

City leaders said they came back with ideas on how to make Myrtle Beach better.

Mayor Brenda Bethune, Councilman John Krajc, Councilman Gregg Smith, Councilman Mike Chestnut and City Manager Fox Simons were all at the conference.

Krajc said he had two main takeaways from the conference.

“Two sessions specifically that were favorites of mine. One was about staking your claim and really trying to figure out how to brand your city or town. Making a big, bold claim about what you are, whether it be this capital of the world or that capital of the world or southeast,” Krajc said. “And then the other one was about how to attract remote workforce post-pandemic.”

Smith said he also took a lot out of the session about branding your city.

“We were thinking about some other possibilities, more niche things than just the beach,” he said. “You know, we have a lot more things than just the beach in the area.”

Bethune hopes to take what she learned out into the community.

“Really doing like a little field trip where we walk around a certain part of the city and look at things that are opportunities,” Bethune said. “One of the takeaways was that you can find opportunities in some of the least likely places.”

City leaders said they hope to use the upcoming weeks and months to work on some of the ideas they brought back to the Grand Strand.

Bethune was also elected to the board of the Municipal Association of South Carolina while she was there.

