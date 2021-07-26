Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 501
Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway
Yong Cha Davis
North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman
Sherina Monique Smith
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman
Various items were sold Saturday at an auction of unclaimed and abandoned items held by the...
HCPD auction event helps business owners, other residents amid supply shortages

Latest News

.
County council passes rezoning for Little River high-rise; one neighbor files lawsuit
.
‘Just keep playing’: Myrtle Beach Pelican applauds baseball’s return to the Olympics
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks face new trouble as pressure mounts