MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Projuicery in Myrtle Beach offers a variety of healthy options to make for a better life.

Whether you need detox drinks, a wellness shot, protein shake, or even avocado toast – they have everything you need and more.

Projuicery is located at 3565 Fountain Lane.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Projuicery.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.