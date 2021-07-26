‘Just keep playing’: Myrtle Beach Pelican applauds baseball’s return to the Olympics

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will be going for gold on the diamond.

Baseball is making its return after being out of the past two summer games, leading to many picking up bats and gloves to represent their respective countries.

The impacts of the sport’s return to the world stage is being felt all over, including here in the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans catcher Ethan Hearn said he’s having a hard time figuring out why it took so long for his game to come back.

“I don’t understand why baseball wasn’t in the Olympics,” he said. “I felt like is one of the top sports in the world. Like almost every nation plays it I don’t understand why Olympics wouldn’t be in it.”

Baseball was last played at the summer games in 2008, when Beijing played host. The sport, along with softball, were both removed for not being “global enough,” according to Olympic organizers. That’s on top of the Major League Baseball season hitting its home stretch around the same time as the summer games.

For Hearn, the sport’s return is proof that perseverance pays off.

“Just keep playing, you will never know when is your last day to play the game and the last day you will ever touch the field,” he said.

With Team USA competing, Hearn said it’s not just an inspiration for him, but young kids as well.

“I mean I feel like I was that kid, just like they are when I was a kid looking up to. Going to baseball games, watching baseball and watching the older kids and how they play,” he said. “So I tried to be the role model for those kids, it feels good to be an effect to the community and be a leader and show kids how to play baseball.”

Baseball fans are also excited to see the sport they love back at the Olympics.

“Is a sport I grew up watching,” said Bill Dough. “Baseball, I love it. The world will embrace and I think is something the Olympics will embrace because of all the strategy that goes into it.”

Baseball begins its return at the summers games on Tuesday, when host nation Japan takes on the Dominican Republic. Team USA will take on Israel in its opening-round matchup on Friday.

