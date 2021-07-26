Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after 53-year-old man shot, killed in Rowland

(WMC Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) – Local and state police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Rowland.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Hickory and McCormick streets after receiving a call about someone being shot.

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found 53-year-old James Davis of Rowland lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was flown to McLeod Regional hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 501
Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway
Yong Cha Davis
North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman
Sherina Monique Smith
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman
Various items were sold Saturday at an auction of unclaimed and abandoned items held by the...
HCPD auction event helps business owners, other residents amid supply shortages

Latest News

.
County council passes rezoning for Little River high-rise; one neighbor files lawsuit
.
‘Just keep playing’: Myrtle Beach Pelican applauds baseball’s return to the Olympics
U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MUGSHOTS: Federal drug trafficking arrests made in Grand Strand, Pee Dee