Homicide investigation underway after 53-year-old man shot, killed in Rowland

ROWLAND, N.C. (WMBF) – Local and state police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Rowland.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Hickory and McCormick streets after receiving a call about someone being shot.

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found 53-year-old James Davis of Rowland lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was flown to McLeod Regional hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is helping in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.

