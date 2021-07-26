Hartsville police capture man accused of stealing catalytic converters

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.

Lt. Mark Blair said Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes was arrested Monday morning at his apartment in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.

Officers said they had information that he was inside and were able to obtain a search warrant.

Blair said Rhodes was arrested without injury to anyone.

Rhodes is charged with grand larceny, malicious injury to personal property and driving under suspension.

He’s currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

