Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hartsville police capture man accused of stealing catalytic converters

Bobby Rhodes
Bobby Rhodes(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police said they arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.

Lt. Mark Blair said Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes was arrested Monday morning at his apartment in the 100 block of North Sixth Street.

Officers said they had information that he was inside and were able to obtain a search warrant.

Blair said Rhodes was arrested without injury to anyone.

Rhodes is charged with grand larceny, malicious injury to personal property and driving under suspension.

He’s currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 501
Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway
Yong Cha Davis
North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman
Sherina Monique Smith
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman
Various items were sold Saturday at an auction of unclaimed and abandoned items held by the...
HCPD auction event helps business owners, other residents amid supply shortages

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after 53-year-old man shot, killed in Rowland
U.S. Attorney: More arrests made in interstate drug trafficking ring out of Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Police take person into custody after deadly Conway shooting
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 5: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer