Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway
22-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 501
Yong Cha Davis
North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman
Sherina Monique Smith
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman
Various items were sold Saturday at an auction of unclaimed and abandoned items held by the...
HCPD auction event helps business owners, other residents amid supply shortages

Latest News

A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
Two Yonkers officers raced into action to save a baby trapped under a vehicle that had crashed...
GRAPHIC: Baby trapped under car
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
STILLS: Deadly pileup in Utah caused by sandstorm