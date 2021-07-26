FIRST ALERT: Hottest weather so far this year arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a big climb in temperatures as we head through the week!

Expect some relief from the heat through Wednesday as scattered downpours and storms remain in the forecast. The best chances arrive Tuesday afternoon before turning a bit drier Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. High humidity will make it feel significantly warmer, with a heat index near 102°.

As the rain chances exit, the heat will continue to build. Most spots hit 90° Thursday and Friday. Again, summertime mugginess will kick the heat index up, approach 107° through the end of the workweek.

Heat indices will remain above 105° through the weekend. Some relief will arrive in the form of more afternoon and evening storms.

The heat index will approach 107° this week (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.