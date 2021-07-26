Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they seized 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns and other animals from a home in York, S.C. Monday morning.

In total, 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird were the animals seized from the home. The 83 animals are now in the care of York County Animal Control.

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health of the animals at a house off West Liberty Hill Road, deputies arrested 63-year-old David Andrew Barber, 63 and seized the animals. Deputies say the man was selling the dogs on the internet.

This is the home where the @YCSO_SC seized 80 dogs, two monkeys and a bird from what they say were "horrible living conditions."



They say the man who lived here was selling the dogs on the internet. @WBTV_News

Tonight at 4 & 5 -- I'll tell you where the animals are now. pic.twitter.com/j8XB8rUzmw — Paige Pauroso (@PaigePauroso) July 26, 2021

On Monday, York County deputies along with York County Animal Control officers responded to a home on West Liberty Hill Road after reports of dozens of animals in unhealthy living conditions.

Responding deputies and animal control officers located 80 small breed dogs, two monkeys, and one bird in very poor living conditions inside and outside of the home.

“The smell about knocked me over. There were feces everywhere. Flies everywhere,” said Trent Faris, the public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s office. “I can tell you I walked into the house. Very very poor living conditions. Not only for him but also the animals.”

After investigating, preliminary charges against Barber are multiple counts of ill treatment of animals, hoarding of animals, and potentially other charges are pending after veterinary examination of the animals.

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health of the animals at a house off West Liberty Hill Road, deputies arrested 63-year-old David Andrew Barber, 63 and seized the animals. (York County Sheriff's Office)

In addition during the search, deputies discovered methamphetamine and seized multiple firearms.

“We are thankful for the team work between our deputies and animal control to make sure these animals get the care they need, and hopefully in the future a loving home.” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The only circumstances where law enforcement can legally remove an animal is where exigent circumstances exist or by court order or search warrant. Exigent circumstances would be imminent danger of death or destruction of evidence.

All animals will be examined by a veterinarian for health conditions for future placement.

This investigation is ongoing and deputies say there’s no evidence of dogfighting or baiting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.