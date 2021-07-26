Submit a Tip
Day 5: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury heard a lot of details about DNA analysis Friday in day four of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Monday marks the beginning of week two in the trial. In Week one, multiple witnesses testified, including a SLED DNA expert.

Ryan DeWane took the stand. She was the serologist, a blood serum analysis scientist, who studied the DNA in the case. DeWane also said Josephson’s DNA was under Rowland’s fingernails.

A Wells Fargo security expert also testified, showing video of a man trying to use Josephson’s debit card at a drive-thru ATM in Sumter.

Court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Watch what happened in court Friday in the following videos:

PREVIOUS ROWLAND TRIAL COVERAGE
LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

