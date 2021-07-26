County council passes rezoning for Little River high-rise; one neighbor files lawsuit

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council voted to allow a high-rise tower to be built on an empty plot of land near the Coquina Harbor in Little River.

The lot sits off of Highway 17 after drivers merge from Highway 90.

It passed all three votes needed by the county council, and while councilmembers said building the high-rise is years away, the decision is final.

But some neighbor’s hope it isn’t.

Katrina Morrison is going as far as to file a lawsuit, saying the county didn’t have the legal right to approve this kind of project on that particular plot of land.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who represents District 8 and voted yes on the project, said Morrison’s lawsuit won’t impact the development. He said by voting no, they’d take away the new landowner’s rights. He said years ago the previous landowner was approved to build a tower on that land, and the new landowner bought the land under that assumption. Vaught added it was brought before the council because zoning laws had changed over the years.

Morrison thinks differently. She said the agreement should have only allowed the previous owner to submit plans to the county. She added, the right to submit plans, doesn’t mean the council had to approve them.

Horry County Councilman Howard Worley, who represents the district where the high-rise will be built, did vote no on the project.

Morrison also said she’s concerned the tower will add more traffic to the already busy Highway 17. She said she’s also concerned about how close the tall tower would be to the Intracoastal Waterway and how it could impact the environment.

“How could you consider such a major project on the harbor you swore you we’re going to protect? This idea that you made an agreement in 2006 because this agreement really isn’t valid if you look into the truth of it,” she said.

Legality aside, Morrison said many just dislike the project. She said the tall tower will block the views of the Coquina Harbor and doesn’t fit the current small-town feel Little River is known for.

“I chose Little River because it’s a small place because it feels like a small town. I didn’t move to North Myrtle, I didn’t move to Myrtle, this is what people in Little River like, that it is a small town,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.